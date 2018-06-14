Butterfly field trip planned at wildlife refuge

Learn about how you can help save monarch butterflies at a family-friendly event Saturday at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge.
Field trips to find milkweed and butterflies are planned. Monarch researchers will discuss conservation of the butterflies, which are disappearing from the West, and a treasure hunt for children is planned.
The event, coordinated by the Xerces Society, is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the refuge, 72650 Riverview Lane, Irrigon.
Advance registration is required at fws.gov/pacific/register or by calling Lauren Richey at 503-232-6639, Ext. 123.
Comments