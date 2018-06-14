Learn about the West's dwindling population of monarch butterflies and what can be done about it Saturday at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge.
Butterfly field trip planned at wildlife refuge

By Tri-City Herald staff

June 14, 2018 11:09 AM

Irrigon, OR

Learn about how you can help save monarch butterflies at a family-friendly event Saturday at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge.

Field trips to find milkweed and butterflies are planned. Monarch researchers will discuss conservation of the butterflies, which are disappearing from the West, and a treasure hunt for children is planned.

The event, coordinated by the Xerces Society, is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the refuge, 72650 Riverview Lane, Irrigon.

Advance registration is required at fws.gov/pacific/register or by calling Lauren Richey at 503-232-6639, Ext. 123.

