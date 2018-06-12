Fire scorches 6-acres in Kennewick's Zintel Canyon

A fire scorched six acres of hillside in Zintel Canyon Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Kennewick fire Capt. Brian Ellis said. It started along the western portion of the popular walking area around 3 p.m. and burned up the hillside.
Firefighters were able to contain it to six acres of dry grass and trees after an hour of work.
No homes were threatened and no one was injured.
Benton County Fire District 1, Walla Walla Fire District 5, Pasco and Richland fire departments responded to help.
