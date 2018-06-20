These young doctors trained in the Tri-Cities. Now some of them are sticking around

Trios Health and Kadlec Regional Medical Center started residency programs to train the next generation of doctors — and hopefully entice some to stick around and practice here.
And five years after the first group of residents came to town, that goal is being met.
Trios in Kennewick and Kadlec in Richland are graduating 11 residents this week, and three are staying in the Tri-City area to put down roots and continue their careers.
It's exciting to see the young physicians stay in the region, residency program leaders said.
"This graduating class is a group of very bright individuals who have great compassion for their patients and patient's families," said Dr. Heather Phipps, Trios' director of medical education.
"I am quite excited to be working with these new colleagues, whom I have had the privilege of participating in their training," she told the Herald.
A residency is an intense three-year training period that comes after medical school.
A looming physician shortage, plus a nationwide dearth of residency programs, added to Trios' and Kadlec's decisions years ago to start residency programs.
Trios' program got off the ground in 2013; it has family medicine and internal medicine tracks.
This year, six physicians are graduating from that program — Drs. Roberto Cordero, Christine Kha and Ivan Reyes-Rufo in internal medicine, and Drs. Alwin Borgmann, Joshua Chong and Whitney Fix-Lanes in family medicine.
Kadlec's program started in 2015, offering training in family medicine. Its first class of residents graduate this week: Drs. Tyler Clark, Patrick Johansing, Zubair Rehman, Tayyab Tahir and Daniel Torba.
Of Trios' residents, Reyes-Rufo and Fix-Lanes are staying here. Reyes-Rufo will work as a hospitalist at Trios Southridge Hospital, while Fix-Lanes will work as a Trios family medicine doctor.
Last year, graduating Trios resident Dr. Jeff McDannel also opted to stay and work for the Kennewick hospital system.
Johansing from Kadlec's program also is staying local — he'll work in Benton City for Prosser Memorial Health. His Kadlec resident colleague Tyler Clark will practice in Lewiston.
In recent interviews, residents reflected on the lessons and fun of the last three years.
The program is challenging and tiring, but each said the long hours and hard work bring experience and knowledge.
Plus, they gained strong friendships with one another.
"It’s nice to not to have to go through this alone," said Kha from Trios, who's going onto an endocrinology fellowship.
"There's a lot of camaraderie amongst the residents. That aspect of it was really terrific," Johansing added.
They couldn't help but think back to their first days and weeks as residents.
It was a little like being tossed into the deep end. But before long, they figured out how to swim.
And soon, they were thriving.
It's a great feeling to earn your patients' trust and help them, said Chong from Trios, who'll practice in Boise after graduation.
"We’re basically strangers giving medical advice to people," but then the doctor-patient relationship builds and "that trust knob turns, and they’re like, 'I can follow this person’s medical advice,'" he said.
"Or even better," said Reyes-Rufo, "you get that guy who walks in and you get all the baseline labs and his sugar is through the roof. And you work with him, and three years later, you’re saying goodbye and the sugars are perfect. They’re taking their meds every day. Their blood pressure is under control. It rewarding to know that you had an impact on someone’s life."
After graduation, the doctors will be on their own, with no attending physicians to approve their every decision.
"You’ll still have people you can call on, but there’s more responsibility," Fix-Lanes said. "The buck stops with you."
But that's what residency is for — to get them ready for the next step.
And the local programs have done their jobs, the residents said.
After the last three years, "we are well-prepared to take care of patients, here in the community and elsewhere," Reyes-Rufo said.
