1 of these Tri-City teens will be crowned queen

Four Tri-City teens will compete to be the Miss Juneteenth queen this weekend in Pasco.

The Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chiawana High School.

The program, for African-American girls in grades 10-12, was started by Elouise Sparks in 2002 and has awarded more than $83,000 in scholarships.

"It is our goal to promote higher education, motivate self-awareness, personal development and build self-esteem within these young ladies," a news release said.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

Student rates are available and children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

A dance and reception follows the pageant at Shilo Inn in Richland.

For more information, call 509-546-1573.

This year's contestants are:

▪ Autumn Jones, 16, daughter of Don and Antoinette Jones of Kennewick.

Autumn Jones Courtesy photo

Autumn is an incoming senior at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. She moved to the Tri-Cities two years ago from Washington, D.C., and plans to return to D.C. after graduation to study music at Howard University.

In the pageant, she'll sing "Not While I’m Around" from "Sweeney Todd."





▪ Olivia Milton, 17, daughter of Michael Milton of Pasco and Tonia Damerow-Milton of Kennewick.

Olivia Milton Courtesy photo

Olivia attends Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pasco, where she's active in the youth group and choir. She plans to attend Seattle Art Institute to study fine arts and fashion design.

In the pageant, she'll sing “This is Me” from "The Greatest Showman."





▪ Gabby Humphries, 16, who was raised by her grandmother Tonya and now lives with her aunt and uncle.

Gabby Humphries Courtesy photo

Gabby is an incoming senior at Kennewick High School, where she's on the varsity swimming and bowling teams. She plans to attend Washington State University Tri-Cities to study education.

For her talent, she'll perform "One Love" by Bob Marley in American Sign Language.





▪ Adryan Loving, 18, daughter of Tiffany Loving of Richland and the late Pasenté Loving.

Adryan Loving Courtesy photo

Adryan recently graduated from Hanford High School in Richland.

She signed a five-year contract with Seattle Talent and is being trained in modeling, commercial television and singing. She also plans to attend Columbia Basin College to become a preschool teacher.

In the pageant, she'll sing “Close Your Eyes” by Meghan Trainor.