Rider flown to Harborview after Kennewick crash

A motorcycle rider was flown to Harborview Medical Center after crashing into the median on the Bob Olson Parkway.
Kennewick police investigators found a number of factors contributed to the wreck east of Steptoe Street Friday night. The rider, Fred Mclain, 30, was not familiar with the bike he was on, and not skilled with handling it, Kennewick police said. When he added going too fast trying to keep up with a fellow rider, he hit the curb making a corner and crashed in the median.
An ambulance rushed him to Trios Southridge Hospital where he was stabilized. He was transferred to Harborview Medical Center due to serious facial injuries, police said.
