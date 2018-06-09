For this Kennewick teen, graduation is sweeter the second time around

Alyanna Baluyot's high school career lasted a little longer than usual.
About three years longer, to be exact.
That's because the 19-year-old — who's part of Kamiakin High School's Class of 2018 — earned her first diploma at age 16 in the Philippines.
Then she moved to Kennewick to be with her mom, and enrolled at Kamiakin.
She knew she'd need extra classes to earn her U.S. diploma, but it turned out she needed even more than anticipated because many credits didn't transfer.
So she made the most of it — acing her Kamiakin courses and completing the pre-nursing program at Tri-Tech Skills Center.
"I’m excited," she said. "Graduating from (a U.S. high school) — it’s a big accomplishment."
Baluyot had to overcome some challenges to get there.
When she first arrived in the Tri-Cities, she wasn't confident in her English and "I isolated myself. I was alone for a little bit," she said.
But then she began making friends and a place for herself.
Her pre-nursing work also was transformative. "It really got me out of my shell," she said.
Baluyot wants to continue in health care — she'll start out as a nursing assistant, but has dreams of becoming a doctor.
She wants to help others, she said.
And she's inspired by her grandmother, Paz, who lives in the Philippines and recently was diagnosed with cancer.
"My grandma said, all I need to be successful is to learn new things, have lots of knowledge since that’s the only thing you can have that no one can ever steal away," Baluyot said.
