This Pasco teen hadn't seen her sister for years. The airman gave her a graduation surprise

A Chiawana High School senior got the surprise of her high school career Friday during graduation practice.
Cailin Villa hadn't seen her older sister Andrea Setzler in two years. Setzler has been serving abroad in the Air Force.
During graduation practice, Principal John Wallwork called Cailin up in front of all the students.
Wallwork then said he had a letter from Setzler and began reading it to Cailin.
Cailin and the other students quickly realized something was wrong — the "letter" followed the lyrics of a Miley Cyrus song from "Hannah Montana: The Movie."
Wallwork admitted he was stalling, then declared, "Your sister is here!"
Cailin turned and saw Setzler. The sisters ran to each other and embraced, crying tears of joy.
"That's awesome," Wallwork said as the students and staff clapped. "Don't you love those military reunions?"
See the video at tricityherald.com/video.
Comments