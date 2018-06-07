10,000-gallon tank explodes near Paterson

A 10,000-gallon tank is burning at a farm near Paterson.
Benton County Fire District 6 and West Benton Fire and Rescue are at the fire off Highway 221, just north of Highway 14.
Emergency responders from the state Department of Ecology confirmed they were notified and are in route to the area. No other details were available.
According to initial reports, something may have caused the tank to burst and catch fire. What's inside the tank is unclear.
Smoke can reportedly be seen from the small community of Paterson.
Check back for updates.
Comments