This weekend's races will limit your use of the river

This weekend will be a great time to see some hydros, but don't expect to go boating the whole Columbia River.
The third annual Richland Regatta hydroplane races kick off Thursday, bringing more than 60 boats to the river near Howard Amon Park.
That means the North Howard Amon Boat Launch is closed Thursday through Sunday. People can still use launches at Leslie Groves in Richland or Columbia Point Marina in Kennewick.
The river will be closed from north of the park's launch to just north of the marina from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Along with the river closures, a section of Lee Boulevard and Amon Park Drive will be closed to car traffic. People can park behind the fingernail stage and at the Richland Community Center.
The races are free to attend.
