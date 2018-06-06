This Pasco teen didn't let hard times break her

Bacilisa Viera isn't used to speaking in front of big crowds.
But the valedictorian of New Horizons High School in Pasco, who'll give a speech during Friday's graduation ceremony, is used to being brave.
So she plans to power through any nerves and share a hopeful message.
"I'm going to be talking about how it’s been such a crazy road getting to where I am — how things weren’t handed to me, how I had to work for them," she said.
And it's a safe bet the audience will be moved and inspired.
Viera, 18, has overcome a great deal on her path to a diploma.
She started out at Chiawana High, one of Pasco School District's two traditional high schools. She's a good student and a hard worker, and was doing well.
But then her home life took a turn, and she was placed in foster care at age 16.
It was a difficult time — hard to talk about. She moved frequently. School took a backseat.
"I was trying to pay my own bills. I was trying to be stable," she said.
She finally has stability living with her older sister. She also works full time busing tables and making guacamole at Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Kennewick.
And earlier this year, she started classes at New Horizons.
The alternative school, which has about 300 students, offers more flexibility than a traditional high school.
Viera hasn't just gotten by there. She's thrived.
"I think if there's ever been a student who would have been justified in saying, 'I'm going to give up on (school) and focus on taking care of my immediate needs' it would be her, said Seth Johnson, New Horizons principal.
But instead, Viera balanced her job and her studies. She got such good grades that she became one of New Horizons' first-ever National Honor Society inductees.
"She's overcome more than I could ever imagine. She's a resilient, amazing student," Johnson said, adding that, "I look up to her."
Viera said she's proud of what she's accomplished.
There was a time when she didn't think she could finish high school, but New Horizons staff gave her help and hope.
"They don’t give up on you," she told the Herald. "This place made it seem like anything was possible."
After graduation, Viera will keep working and studying.
She plans to attend Columbia Basin College and then transfer to a university. She wants to study business, psychology and a foreign language such as Mandarin Chinese.
Her dream is to start an organization that helps kids who are struggling, including with hunger. She remembers times when she was hungry, when she needed help.
"I know it seems like a really big goal, but I think I can reach it," she said.
She's grateful for the strength she gained from her difficulties.
"If it wasn’t for the things that happened, I wouldn’t be the person I am right now," she said. "Going through it taught me how to love myself."
And it taught her this: "Hard work pays off. Although (difficult things) can happen, it’s not the end of it," Viera said. "You should always strive for something bigger."
Comments