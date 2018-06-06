Wildfire south of Finley burned 900 acres

Firefighters stopped a nearly 900-acre wildfire after two days of work.
The fire has been burning along the bluffs overlooking the Columbia River since it was sparked by a passing train Monday afternoon.
The blaze tripled in size as state resources were called in to help corral it because it had grown so large.
Crews from Yakima, Kittitas, Spokane and Walla Walla counties arrived to help Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters contain the blaze.
Crews worked through the night Monday and into Tuesday.
Bulldozers were used to make fire breaks and spent Tuesday morning back burning grass along a four-mile line on the northern edge to keep it from advancing on the Finley community east of Kennewick.
By Wednesday morning, the fire was contained and crews were sent home.
The fire along Les Blair Road burned through range land, but did not threaten crops or buildings.
The railroad also was exposed to the fire, but trains continued to run through the area, said Tracy Baker, the fire district's public information officer.
Most of the land was owned by private landowners from California.
