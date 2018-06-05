May weather set a record. It won't last for graduations this weekend

The month just past was the warmest May in more than 100 years in Kennewick, according to the National Weather Service.
But people preparing for outdoor graduations and graduation parties this June weekend will not be so lucky.
A weather system will move into the area Saturday and Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures, a slight chance of rain and possibly gusty breezes, according to the weather service.
Highs should be around 74 degrees Saturday and a couple degrees cooler on Sunday, according to the early forecast.
The cooler weather is expected despite a weather service prediction that June in the Tri-Cities should be warmer than usual.
Normal highs for the Tri-Cities in Richland rise from about 78 degrees at the start of the month to about 86 at the end of the month.
Normal lows rise from about 52 degrees to 56 degrees.
The month also could be drier than normal, according to the weather service. Normal precipitation for June is a little more than half an inch.
The average temperature in June in Kennewick was 67.9 degrees, which was 5.9 degrees above normal. That beat the previous record warm May of 67.5 degrees in 1958. Records go back more than 100 years.
At the Hanford Meteorology Station, temperatures averaged 68.7 degrees, tying the warmest May on record there in 1947. The station began recording temperatures during World War II.
Average temperatures were at or above normal for 29 consecutive days — May 1-29 — according to the Hanford Meteorological Service.
No daily temperature records were set at the Hanford Met Station, but the low of 59 degrees on May 20 tied for the warmest on record for that date.
Precipitation was close to normal in most of the Tri-Cities in May. At Hanford a thunderstorm on May 23 that dumped 0.38 inch in only 25 minutes helped bring its precipitation to 159 percent of normal.
The peak wind gust in the Tri-Cities was 40 mph, recorded on May 8 in Kennewick and at the Pasco airport. At the Hanford Met station it was 47 mph on May 25.
