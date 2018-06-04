Here is your chance to learn from a wilderness safety guru

Tri-Citians are getting a special opportunity to learn about wilderness safety from veteran search and rescue expert Dean Rosnau. In a special event sponsored by REI Kennewick, Rosnau will talk about his decades of experience participating in search-and-rescue operations near California’s popular High Sierra Trail.
The talk is free and open to the public at the Mid-Columbia Libraries Union Street branch, 1602 S. Union St., on Tuesday from 7:15-8:30 p.m.
Rosnau has been a climber for the past 44 years and an integral part of one of the most active search-and-rescue teams in the country for 33 years. He will offer his unique perspectives on how to stay safe in the wilderness and recount many of the search-and-rescue experiences featured in his highly regarded book, “The Shortest Straw.”
Rosnau started rock climbing in 1975 and got involved in his first rescue in October 1984. He has clocked over 797 days in the field since then, conducting everything from basic extractions of injured hikers and climbers, to swift-water and high-angle rope rescue operations.
“I had to write a report on every SAR mission for the sheriff’s office and also kept a personal climbing journal for almost 44 years,” Rosnau said. “The Mono County Sheriff SAR team averages a call once every nine days – all year round. The rescues can be short or long. In one current missing person case I am still working, a man named Matthew Greene went missing on July 17, 2013, and to date, I logged over 1,800 miles in 202 search days. We are continuing the search for his remains the week of June 23.”
“When I review the data of all of my rescue operations,” he added, “they point to poor decision making even before people left their home!”
Rosnau has also made rookie mistakes that almost cost his own life:
“In 1983, I went climbing the Lost Arrow Spire in Yosemite Valley with five other guys. It was the second week of June and we were dressed in shorts and T-shirts. Once we were in a committed position, the weather dramatically changed, putting us in a desperate, life-threatening scenario.
“It was an epic fail.”
He nearly lost his own life on a rescue on Jan. 2, 1997. During a rescue of a family trapped in a cabin by rising floodwaters, he became trapped in a tree top in the middle of the river.
“From the vantage of my position in the tree, I watched as, one by one, the buildings where the family had been trapped were washed away,” he said. “By the grace of God, one very badass Navy crew arrived in their helicopter, plucking me from my predicament. Of all of the close calls I’ve had over my life, this was by far the closest.”
He also has had some lighter moments during rescues, and he smiles broadly when he shares a story about what happened while trying to extricate the frozen body of a woman killed in a winter airplane crash.
“I was pushing on the body from behind, and the county coroner was pulling from in front. Suddenly, the entire seat with the body attached launched forward, landing on top of the coroner. With the face of the deceased woman right in his, I leaned over the seat and said, ‘Do you two need a little time?’ ”
Another time, he was tracking a lost subject by his footprints for over 12 miles. Along the way, he came across a water filter left by a stream. Fourteen hours later, a search helicopter spotted the missing man eight miles ahead of him. Later at the debrief, the man regretfully mentioned that he had lost his expensive new water filter. Rosnau reached into his pack and said, “You mean this one?” The man was completely dumbfounded.
One of his most painful experiences happened in his hometown of June Lake on Jan. 29, 1996. He and two friends, Pete Schoerner and Doug Nidever, had decided to attempt a first ascent of a new ice formation that had formed up on a wall just a half mile from their homes. At the last minute, he had to opt out due to some work-related issues. But he watched them from his job site from down below, and then tragedy happened.
“I watched Pete take a 130-foot fall when the ice detached from the wall,” Rosnau said. “He died. The following morning, Doug, myself and another friend went up to recover his body, 400 feet up the wall. It remains one of the most painful experiences of my life.”
Rosnau offers crucial advice to wilderness users: Choose activities based on your experience and not someone else’s; know the terrain, check weather forecasts, and have the proper equipment and provisions; respect the mountains for their power.
“Don’t feel bad and think you know enough – take a class and ask to go along with more experienced hikers and friends,” he said. “There is nothing better than learning from others who have made their share of mistakes and can help you avoid them.”
Rosnau says that The Hiker’s Responsibility Code provides the best starting point for all hikers to remember some key steps in planning a hike.
▪ You are responsible for yourself, so be prepared:
▪ With knowledge and gear. Become self-reliant by learning about the terrain, conditions, local weather and your equipment before you start.
▪ Leave your plans. Tell someone where you are going, the trails you are hiking, when you will return and your emergency plans.
▪ Stay together. Start as a group, hike as a group, end as a group. Pace your hike to the slowest person.
▪ Turn back. Weather changes quickly in the mountains. Fatigue and unexpected conditions can also affect your hike. Know your limitations and when to postpone your hike. The mountains will be there another day.
▪ In emergencies. Even if you are headed out for just an hour, an injury, severe weather or a wrong turn could become life threatening. Don’t assume you will be rescued; know how to rescue yourself.
You can hear Dean Rosnau in person at the Kennewick Public Library at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The talk is free and open to the public.
Paul Krupin is an avid local outdoor enthusiast and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
