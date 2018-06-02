Pasco Fire Department douses 3 structure fires in 6 hours

In the space of six hours Friday, Pasco firefighters doused three structure fires.
The blazes started with a fire in a garage on the 4500 block of St. Paul Court. The fire started in the rear of a 40-foot garage bay when the homeowner noticed smoke filtering into his home at 4:05 p.m.. He got his family out, and called firefighters, Pasco Battalion Chief Don Donais said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and it did cause some smoke damage to the home, but much of it was confined to the garage.
Firefighters were just dousing that blaze at when food left on a stove at a home in the 200 block of West Clark Street led to another fire at 4:50 p.m.. Residents were able to escape, but the flames caused extensive damage after the fire got into the walls.
A final fire at about 10 p.m. started in a commercial building at 410 South Main at Monarch Sheet Metal. Welding work sent sparks into a trailer with wood chips inside and started them smoldering. No one was inside when neighbors noticed smoke coming from under the door.
The third fire in the space of six hours prompted a Facebook and Twitter post from the Pasco Fire Department, thanking the area departments for their help.
The Pasco department received help from Kennewick, Richland and Franklin County Fire District 3.
No one was injured in any of the fires.
Comments