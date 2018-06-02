DUI suspected in rollover on Highway 395

A woman was allegedly drunk when she rolled her car Friday night on a deserted stretch of Highway 395 north of Pasco.
Angelica Paz, 31, of Pasco, was headed south in a Nissan Altima about seven miles south of Connell around 11 p.m. when she went off the road into the median and rolled, the Washington State Patrol said.
She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The crash caused lane closures for about an hour and a half while troopers investigated it.
The Washington State Patrol cited Paz for DUI.
