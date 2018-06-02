Helping out around the house

Volunteers with Washington River Protection Solutions and Rebuilding Mid-Columbia come together to support Edgar Hargrow by providing home repairs to his house on Saturday in Pasco. Hargrow is a former Pasco city councilman and Vietnam veteran.
June 02, 2018 01:07 PM
Volunteers with Washington River Protection Solutions and Rebuilding Mid-Columbia come together to support Edgar Hargrow by providing home repairs to his house on Saturday in Pasco. Hargrow is a former Pasco city councilman and Vietnam veteran.
Comments