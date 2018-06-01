Kennewick schools expel student for making kill list

A girl was emergency expelled and faces a police investigation after she threatened Horse Heavens Hills Middle School students and staff.
Police and school officials said Friday that a "threats list" linked to the 11-year-old girl was found Thursday.
The list contained the names of students and staff the girl planned to kill.
"The student has been removed from the school and will be held accountable for the threat," Kennewick police and school officials said.
It's unclear whether she had access to any weapons to carry out her threats.
No students or staff are in danger, and police and school officials take all threats seriously.
She has been expelled while an investigation takes place, said Robyn Chastain, the district's director of communications and public relations.
The district and the police department encourage parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making threats.
