Crews and spectators in the Neal F. Lampson pits pay attention Friday morning to Dustin Echols in the U-440 Bucket List Racing unlimited hydroplane as he zips around the Columbia River. Four unlimited teams took part in the preseason testing held by the Tri-Cities Water Follies, with the first race weekend in the series June 22-24 in on Guntersville Lake in Alabama. Echols was the first boat out on the course to test. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald