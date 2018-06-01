Forget Seattle. Travelocity says Spudnut Shop is the best in Washington

The Tri-Cities knows Richland's Spudnut Shop is one of the best doughnut spots in the state.
From Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to piles and piles of reviews on travel sites, it's a well-known fact.
But a top 50 listing of the best doughnut shops in the U.S. finally gives the Uptown fixture official credit:
Beating Seattle.
The list by travel site Travelocity, in honor of National Doughnut Day, noted their top doughnut shop in each state.
Travelocity denied Seattle shops like Top Pot, Mighty-O, Frost and Daily Dozen to give Washington's top spot to for the 70-year-old "doughtnut" deity.
"If you find yourself headed to Walla Walla wine country in the southeastern part of the state, stop by this tasty gem that stands out for its potato flour-based dough," Travelocity said. "Tip: If you want one of the coveted maple bar or cinnamon roll Spudnuts, get there early."
The shop started with a $50 check for a franchise and 100 sacks of Spudnut flour, and has been a staple of the Uptown shopping plaza since 1950.
The shop made headlines last November when Mattis stopped by for a holiday order. He had stopped by a few times before, said owner and operator Val Driver.
The celebration of one of America's favorite source of carbs dates back to 1938 as a way to honor the Salvation Army "Doughnut Lassies" who served baked goods to soldiers during World War I.
