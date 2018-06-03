This illness is a silent killer. And a new Richland program can help

For thousands of people in the Tri-Cities and millions around the country, food isn't something to enjoy.
Instead, it's something to binge on and then throw up.
Or it's something to avoid altogether.
Eating disorders are pervasive, with about 20 million women and 10 million men in the U.S. experiencing one in their lifetime.
They also can be fatal, causing more deaths than any other mental illness.
But a new program in Richland aims to help those caught in the clutches. Recovery and Wellness Center of Eastern Washington is adding a day program, also known as a partial hospitalization program.
It starts June 25 and is accepting participants.
"We're really excited to be able to offer this to the community," said Katie Klute, the center's director.
A day program is a step down from a residential treatment program, and it's a step up — providing more support — than an outpatient program, like the one Recovery and Wellness Center already offers.
Participants will take part in sessions and activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the center on Keene Road. They'll have regular medical checkups; individual, group and family therapy sessions; supportive meals; and nutritional counseling.
The closest similar programs are in Spokane and Seattle, so it's a welcome local option.
"We get a lot of moms (who want help) but don't want to leave their families," Klute said, adding that they also see teens hesitant to seek help for the same reason.
But with the new program, "we're able to keep them at home," Klute said.
She's also working on discounted lodging for people from around the region who want to participate.
Like the outpatient program, the day program is for women and girls with eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.
The program lasts eight weeks or more, depending on the individual participant's need.
The center accepts all insurances except Medicaid, but Klute is working on adding that as well.
Scholarships also are available.
The center has helped about 40 women and girls with eating disorders since it started the outpatient program last year. And it's helped about 70 people in all, including through its depression and anxiety programs.
"For us, it’s not driven by how many people can we get through that door. It’s, how many lives can we touch and how many people can we help?" Klute said. "If we can help people thrive and live the life they desire and were created for, we want to do that. "
For more information, go to recoveryandwellness.org or call 509-619-0519.
