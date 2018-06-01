A member of the Tri-City Rose Society deadheads roses at the club's flower garden at Lawrence Scott Park in Kennewick. Club members are preparing for the 70th annual Rose Show on Saturday at the Richland Community Center.
Hundreds of roses coming to Richland

By Cameron Probert

June 01, 2018 07:13 PM

People will be bringing more than 100 varieties in all shapes, sizes and colors to the 70th annual Tri-City Rose Society rose show Saturday.

The free event runs between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive.

There will be minis, floribundas, hybrid teas and shrubs.

Roses with long stems, roses with short stems, even roses without stems will be on display at the show.

"We will have a room full of fragrant and colorful roses, music, rose cards and cut roses in vases for sale," the society said.

If people want they can submit their roses between 7:30 and 10 a.m.

