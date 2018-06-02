Here's how Kennewick is trying to keep the Americans

Visitors will soon see improvements to the 30-year-old Toyota Center under an agreement that will keep the Tri-City Americans for the foreseeable future.
The Americans, the Western Hockey League, Toyota Center managers and the city of Kennewick announced this week they have agreed to a three-year plan to modernize the city-owned venue to comply with the hockey league's new requirements for player safety and fan amenities.
Upgrades will begin this summer with new, brighter lighting and eventually include a video replay board, new ice plant and other amenities.
The Americans' future in the Tri-Cities was cast into doubt last fall when Kennewick voters rejected the Link, a sales tax request that would have upgraded the Three Rivers Convention complex, which includes Toyota Center.
Without the new tax revenue, the city faced the prospect of missing the league's September 2019 deadline to modernize the venue.
While no one wants to see the Americans leave, WHL Commissioner Ron Robison emphasized that the upgrades need to happen.
"First of all, our intent is for the Americans to stay in the Western Hockey League for a long time," he said.
Robison said the league outlined its concerns with city officials, who are working out how to address and pay for them. He pointed to capital improvements necessary to hit the league's minimum requirements.
However, "our immediate concern is receiving documents on how it will be paid and when it will be done," Robison said.
Local officials met with league and team officials after the November election. The plan announced this week gives the city breathing room to meet the requirements of its most important tenant.
The Americans' lease runs through 2020.
Instead of completing all the upgrades at once, the city will undertake priorities as its limited budget allows.
That budget — $350,000 annually for Toyota Center — could be supplemented with capital reserves.
The city pays that budget with hotel-motel taxes and its capital projects budget. Evelyn Lusignan, city spokeswoman, said any supplementing would have to be scrutinized against other city priorities.
This summer, the old lighting will be replaced with a programmable LED system.
The new lighting is much brighter and allows for more sophisticated light shows, improving the overall atmosphere, said Corey Pearson, who manages the complex.
Kennewick officials opened bids for the project this week, but the results are not yet available.
The city is making progress on a new ice plant as well. The city council on Tuesday is expected to approve a $258,000 contract to design the new, outdoor plant.
Ice plant safety gained a new sense of urgency last fall when an ammonia leak at a municipal ice rink in Ferney, east of Vancouver, British Columbia, killed three people.
Pearson said discussions are starting about the video display board.
Toyota Center is owned by the city. The Kennewick Public Facilities District and its vendor operate it as part of the convention complex.
The Americans have been the center's primary tenant for three decades, paying $160,000 plus other considerations in annual rent.
The failure of the Link vote was a setback, but the city and league are not taking it as a referendum against Toyota Center or its marquee tenant.
Had it been approved, the sales tax would have generated about $3.5 million annually, which would have supported about $45 million in bonds to pay for a 30,000-square-foot expansion for Toyota Center and a 50,000-square-foot addition to the Three Rivers Convention Center.
Along with the expansion, money also would have been available to handle the WHL's demands to modernize the aging facility.
Americans General Manager Bob Tory said the improvements the league wants are standard for each team.
Better lighting — crucial for TV broadcasts — was just one of them. Others include improving the visitor dressing room, new seating and a video board for replays.
"We got new rink boards and glass not too long ago," Tory said. "They put in curved glass by the benches as a safety measure, so we are up to standards there. The visitor's dressing room is a big concern, and the seats. They don't make parts for them anymore."
Tory said he believed everyone's intentions were good.
"There are many dollars involved and that takes time," he said. "It's a step in the right direction. Hopefully we can get things done sooner than later."
Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on sale now.
Comments