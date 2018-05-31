UPDATE: Highway 17 to open around 3 p.m. after semi crash closes road

The Washington State Patrol says Highway 17 will reopen around 3 p.m. after a two-semi crash spilled fuel and closed the highway.
A semi hauling two tankers of gas hit another semi near Booker Road on Highway 17 in northern Franklin County, Trooper Chris Thorson said.
The semi's tanker is leaking fuel, and people are working to contain the spill.
The highway was closed, and a detour around the crash was set up.
Another semi arrived to take away the leaking fuel tanker, and tow trucks are working to remove the wrecked trucks.
Check back for updates.
Comments