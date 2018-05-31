Social Security, Medicare and veterans issues part of Tri-Cities seniors seminar

Seniors concerned about Social Security, Medicare, identity theft and veterans issues can learn more at Tri-City forum June 1.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, plans a free symposium for seniors during a visit to the 4th Congressional District.
The session is 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive.
The program includes three hour-long sessions.
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. Benefits Panel. The session covers information about Social Security, Medicare, health care benefits, retirement and long-term care.
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. Fraud and ID Prevention Panel. Learn more about tax filing and protecting your identity.
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Veterans Issues panel. The session provides information about services available to veterans, including obtaining benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs and receiving care at VA medical centers and clinics.
Newhouse is running for re-election this fall. Christine Brown, a former Tri-City newscaster, is running for the seat as a Democrat.
