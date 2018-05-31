Rumor has it Trader Joe's is coming to the Tri-Cities

There's a rumor swirling around the Tri-Cities that Trader Joe's is heading this way.
Specifically, the rumor has it coming to the Toys 'R' Us spot at Kennewick's Columbia Center mall. The toy seller is closing all its U.S. stores.
Sadly, it's not true.
"Don't listen to rumors," said Barbara Johnson, the mall's manager.
But don't lose hope. This year's rumor could be next year's news (or the next year's, or the next).
A Trader Joe's spokeswoman confirmed Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe's won't open a Tri-Cities store this year.
She also didn't rule out having news to share in the future.
Kenya Friend-Daniel, public relations director, said Trader Joe's is gratified by the local interest in the company. It welcomes requests for new stores through its website.
The input guides its siting decisions.
The company's real estate team regularly visits communities to scout potential locations. Sometimes, word gets out and leads to premature rumors that a store is coming, she said.
That said, the Tri-Cities could be an attractive market for the specialty grocer.
And Tri-Citians badly want to shop at a local Trader Joe's.
In a 2016 reader survey, 40 percent of 2,000 Tri-City Herald readers mentioned Trader Joe's by name, more than any other brand.
With two stores in Spokane, one in Bend and dozens of stores strung along the I-5 corridor from Portland to Bellingham, the company's distribution network rings the Tri-Cities.
Fans can request a Trader Joe's at the company's web site, traderjoes.com/contact-us.
Local enthusiasts maintain a Facebook page to draw the company's attention to the Tri-Cities as well. It is at facebook.com/traderjoestricities/
