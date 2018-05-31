He got picked up a month ago. Now Tri-Cities police are looking for him again

Police are looking for convicted robber who is not following the rules of his release.
Linza Antwan Black, 22, is wanted for escaping from community custody, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. He was last convicted of second-degree robbery in Benton County.
Officers arrested him last month and after serving some time, he did not follow the terms of his release.
He is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds withe black hair and brown eyes. He has "6 shooter" tattooed on his right arm and "Black" on his right wrist.
His was last listed as living in Prosser, and has been seen in the Tri-Cities.
Anyone with information about his locations can call Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. People can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Comments