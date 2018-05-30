Former Mid-Columbia valedictorian drowns in Columbia River

A 21-year-old Columbia-Burbank High School valedictorian died last week west of Longview.
Wesley J. Bolliger drowned May 23 in the Columbia River near County Line Park, according to the Longview Daily News.
Deputies were called to the area after Bolliger went into the river but didn't come back out.
The Daily News said a deputy found him and started CPR but Bolliger died at the scene.
He lived in Burbank for 12 years and was Columbia-Burbank's valedictorian in 2014. He went to Washington State University in Pullman to study engineering, where he made the honor roll.
He also did track at Columbia-Burbank, competing in the triple jump and several hurdling events.
He was born in Nebraska and had also lived in Colorado before moving to Burbank. His parents are Jill and Jon Bolliger of Burbank.
