Search continues for missing Hanford High senior

Tri-Cities divers continue today to search for a missing Hanford High senior who went into the Yakima River on Memorial Day and didn't come up.

Dmetri Kennedy-Woody, 18, was among four people who reportedly jumped off the railroad bridge above the Yakima River near Highway 240 on Memorial Day.

Three of the people made it out of the water near the confluence of the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Kennedy-Woody didn't resurface.

Allen Water Rescue Services was in the water Wednesday searching. The teen's family and friends were also there.

A vigil was held Tuesday night for the teen who would have graduated next week.