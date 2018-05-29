This pair stole from Little Leaguers. Kennewick police found meth on them

A pair of known thieves Tuesday tried to steal from Little Leaguers in Kennewick, but didn't get too far.
Lonny Barton, 45, and Kelsey R. Sharp, 26, arrested by Kennewick police for allegedly taking candy, clothing and electronics from the Kennewick American Youth Baseball concessions stand off Olympia Street.
Officers responding to the call said they found Sharp and Barton inside the stand when they arrived.
The pair allegedly tried to steal almost two dozen bags of sunflower seeds, dozens of Pixy Stix, bubblegum, suckers, two protein shakes and some Washington State University merchandise.
Officers said they found drugs and needles on them.
Barton has a long history of meth possession and theft, public records show.
Sharp most recently was part of a trio of car parts thieves confronted and stopped by gun-wielding homeowners in Finley.
Barton and Sharp were arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and meth possession.
Comments