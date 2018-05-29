Police brass flips flapjacks for you Saturday

Top Tri-City law enforcement and government officials are here to serve you free pancakes.
The 14th annual Benefit Pancake Breakfast is set for 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Jefferson Park in Richland.
Pancake chefs include Benton and Franklin county prosecutors and sheriffs, Benton County's coroner and commission chairman, and the police chiefs of Kennewick, Richland and West Richland.
While the flapjacks are free, donations are gratefully accepted. They'll go to the Safe Harbor Support Center and My Friends Place teen shelters; and the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center, or SARC.
Sponsors include the Benton/Franklin Mounted Sheriff's Posse, Henry's Restaurant, Red Door Party Rentals and Bennett Rentals, Benton County Coroner John Hansens, and Frank and Mary Lamb.
