22 fail after health district inspects 65 kitchens

The Benton-Franklin Health District's food safety team gave failing marks to 22 of the 65 restaurants and other dining establishments inspected during the week of May 12-18.
Twenty-one earned perfect scores.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments, scrutinizing them for sanitation, safe food handling procedures and overall food safety awareness on a 418-point scale.
Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are revisited.
Past inspection reports are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bento Teriyaki, 61 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, May 17, first follow-up to May 4 routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink water temperature less than 100 degrees F, improper cooking procedure, improper cold holding.
Budd's Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, May 17, routine (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
China Cafe Restaurant, 131 N. Ely St., Kennewick, May 18, second follow-up to March 29 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Dagupan Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 15, first follow-up (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Devin Oil Co Inc./Mobile 1, 2601 W. Court St, Pasco, May 18, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold holding.
Dickey's BBQ Pit, 122 S. Highway 395, Kennewick, May 15, routine (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooking temperatures.
Dr. Bill Bistro, 3335 Innovation Blvd., Richland, May 15, first follow-up to April 10 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
Domino's Pizza, 101 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 14, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used to monitor temperatures, sanitizer bottles not properly labeled.
El Antojito Mexicano, 1915 W. Court St., Pasco, May 16, first follow-up to March 29 routine (25 red, 7 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Grindstar Coffee, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, May 14, routine (35 red, 7 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink.
Jeremy's 1896 Public House, 1232 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 16, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooking temperatures, lack of consumer advisory for products sold raw or undercooked, cooking plan of operation for prime rib not approved.
Kindra Bistro & Cafe, 3300 Stevens Drive, Richland, May 15, routine (55 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Water temperature at hand sink insufficient, improper produce washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, lack of consumer advisory for products sold raw or undercooked.
La Posada Mexican Grill, 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 16, second follow-up to April 19 routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Lee's Tahitian Restaurant, 1342 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 14, routine (55 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Blvd., West Richland, May 18, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Lulu Craft Bar & Kitchen, 606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, May 17, first follow-up to May 10 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure.
One Stop Mart, 1903 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 16, routine (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No soap or paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, no functioning digital thermometer.
Restaurant Lupitas, 1410 E. Lewis St., Pasco, May 15, first follow-up to May 1 routine (110 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, improper cooking procedure, room temperature storage.
St. Patrick's Catholic School, 1016 N. 14th Ave., Pasco, May 18, routine (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, insufficient hand wash set up at outdoor prep area, room temperature storage.
Star Money'z Taco City (Mobile), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 17, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Insufficient water temperature at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, cooking plan of operation for lengua not approved.
Wendy's, 930 George Washington Way, Richland, May 18, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper reheating procedure.
Woo's Teriyaki Grill, 1379 George Washington Way, Richland, May 14, second follow-up to Feb. 20 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Andy's Coffee Break, 3330 W. Court St., Pasco, May 16, May 16, first follow-up to March 16 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Black Heron Spirit, 8011 Keene Road, West Richland, May 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Cafe Areva, 2101 Horn Rapids Road, Richland, May 15, first follow-up to April 12 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Carl's Jr., 700 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 16, first follow-up to Feb. 18 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Chief Joseph Middle, School, 504 Wilson St., Richland, May 18, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland, May 17, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Circle K, 3109 W. Court St., Pasco, May 18, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Columbia Basin Racquet Club, 1776 Terminal Drive, Richland, May 15, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Cougar Cave Espresso, 10202 E. Kennedy Road, Benton City, May 15, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Dunkaroo Truck (Mobile), Cottonwood Elementary School, Kennewick, May 18, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 5210 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 17, second follow-up to April 18 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Benton City, 313 Third St., May 15, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Jefferson, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, May 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, May 17, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, May 15, first follow-up to April 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jake's Cafe Restaurant, 528 S. Ely St., Kennewick, May 18, first follow-up to April 19 routine (5 red, 8 blue)
Just a Minit Mart, 712 Ninth St., Benton City, May 15, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Kahlotus School District, 100 W. Martin St., May 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick National Youth Baseball, 2750 W. Fourth Ave., May 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick Senior Center, 500 S. Auburn St., May 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be High School Kitchen, 1205 Horne Road, Benton City, May 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lao Kitchen, 1375 George Washington Way, Richland, May 14, first follow-up to April 30 routine.
Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, May 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Little Caesar's Pizza, 234 Symons St.,Richland, May 16, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Benton City, 510 14th St., May 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Kennewick, 500 S. Auburn St.,May 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Panda Express, 401 N. Ely St., Kennewick, May 18, first follow-up to April 24 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, May 15, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Parkview Estates Community, 7820 W. Sixth Ave., Kennewick, May 9, first follow-up to March 27 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 1902 George Washington Way, Richland, May 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Players Sports Bar & Grill, 118 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., May 16, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, May 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 18, routine (0 red, 8 blue)
Royal Columbian Retirement, 5615 W. Umatilla Ave., Kennewick, May 15, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, May 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Seven-Eleven, 2411 George Washington Way, Richland, May 16, routine (0 red, 3 blue)
Subway, 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, May 15, first follow-up to April 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos y Mariscos El Tequilas, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., May 15, second follow-up to April 20 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
The Farmers Daughter, 104 E. Weston St., Kahlotus, May 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Home Link, 1710 Van Giesen St., Richland, May 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Uptown Bar & Grill, 1373 George Washington Way, Richland, May 14, routine (20 red, 10 blue)
We Ice Inc. (Mobile), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
