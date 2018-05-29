Outdoors talk planned Wednesday in Kennewick

A free talk is planned Wednesday on local hiking, birding and wildflowers.
A 45-minute presentation by Tri-City Herald outdoors columnist Paul Krupin will touch upon such hiking topics as equipment and safety, water quality in the wild, and merging digital and nature.
There also will be talks on birding adventures by the Lower Columbia Basin Chapter the Audubon Society, and wildflower tours by the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society.
The talk, sponsored by REI Kennewick, starts at 7 p.m. is at the Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union Street.
