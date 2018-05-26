Kennewick police are looking for the owner of this bearded dragon that was discovered trying to hitch a ride on a rear tire.
Kennewick police find four-legged hitchhiker. Now they're looking for his owner

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

May 26, 2018 01:30 PM

Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police are trying to reunite a four-legged hitchhiker with its owner.

The bearded dragon was found on the rear tire of a pickup in the area near 10th Avenue and Zillah Court, police said. Once they got a hold of the lizard, they discovered it was tame, and well cared for.

"Once apprehended, it quickly became evident that this little guy has most likely escaped from his owners," police said on Facebook. "If your dragon escaped and you have been looking for him give us a call."

For now one of the families in the police department is taking care of the dragon.

If you know who the dragon belongs to contact police at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

