1 of these 4 people will be Richland's newest school board member

A new Richland School Board member likely will be chosen next week.
The four finalists, Rama Devagupta, Leo Fifield, Jill Oldson and Kathlen Wierschke, will be interviewed Tuesday , and the board is expected to vote on a new member that night.
The interviews are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 615 Snow Ave. They're open to the public.
Ten people applied for the seat, which is opening because board member Gordon Comfort is moving out of state with his family.
All the candidates were strong, and "it was a hard decision bringing it down to four to interview," said Rick Jansons, board president.
The person chosen will serve out the remainder of Comfort's term, which ends in December 2019.
