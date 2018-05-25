Hitting the road for the holiday? Bring extra cash for gas and patience

Gas costs a half-buck more per gallon than it did last year at this time, and that just doesn’t matter; a near-record number of Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend anyway.
Those numbers come from AAA, which reported that regular gasoline was going for $3.27 per gallon in the Tri-Cities on Wednesday, up from $2.75 last year this time.
The nationwide average of $2.95 per gallon is the highest it’s been leading up to Memorial Day since 2014.
Still, AAA predicts more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this weekend with the vast majority of those — 36.6 million — traveling by automobile.
“People don’t stop traveling because of gas prices,” said Jennifer Cook, the Bellevue-based spokeswoman for AAA Washington.
What that means locally is that it may take a little extra time to get where you’re going.
The state Department of Transportation expects 40,000 to 50,000 trips per day on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass from Friday through Monday, agency spokeswoman Summer Derrey said.
If traffic leans toward the heavier end of that range, that means nearly double the 27,000-trips daily average.
“Memorial Day is typically tied with Labor Day for our most-traveled weekend,” Derrey said.
Fortunately for those of us in Eastern Washington, it will be much worse for people headed here than it will be for those of us leaving the area for the weekend.
Delays are expected for eastbound I-90 traffic from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with similar congestion predicted westbound on Sunday and Monday.
That’s Seattle-area people coming our way and then heading back.
There will be heavier-than-normal traffic headed west on Friday and Saturday — and east on Sunday and Monday — but there are no predictions of congestion or stop-and-go traffic like there are going the opposite way.
Still, Derrey said, anyone hitting the roads this holiday weekend should prepare as though there will be delays.
That means gassing up before leaving town, packing water and snacks and making sure you have what you need to be comfortable in case of delays of up to a couple of hours, she said.
“The best thing they can do is acknowledge they may have to wait in traffic,” she said.
The weather once people arrive should be nice, though.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 77 on Saturday in the Tri-Cities, 81 on Sunday and 86 on Monday, with sunny skies throughout the weekend.
The highs in the Seattle area will be in the lower 70s.
The Tri-City Herald contributed to this report.
