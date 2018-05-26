Richland teen goes beyond surgery in search for state crown

When Noël Anderson was 14, she needed to make a decision.
The Richland High School teen could keep living with the curvature in her spine caused by scoliosis, or she could have two titanium rods and 19 screws put into her back to straighten it.
The surgery would keep her from living life as she knew it, including no more soccer — a sport she'd played since she was 3.
"Making the decision to go through this surgery was not up to my parents or doctors, but it was my decision and a very difficult one to make at such a young age," Noël said.
Her journey recovering from the surgery inspired her platform for her reign as Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen after she won last year during Water Follies.
Noël will be one of 20 teens heading to the Miss Washington Outstanding Teen competition this weekend at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.
Recovering from the surgery shaped Noël's mission for the past year — promoting healthier eating and exercise, which she brought to the competition during last year's Water Follies.
She's started a club bearing her motto, "Eat Better, Do Better, Feel Better." Club members share the message along with trading tips for staying active and the challenges they face.
"I plan to use the title to not only raise awareness of personal health and fitness, but to also encourage the youth to be themselves, to stand tall and achieve all their dreams through confidence, strength and being the best 'you' you can be," she said.
If she wins, Noël will go onto the national competition in July in Orlando, Florida.
"I'm really excited to represent the Tri-Cities," she said. "It has been a great opportunity for me. I've gotten to share my platform and I've gotten to meet so many great people."
