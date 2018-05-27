13 restaurants fail inspections, 12 earn clean scores

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team gave failing scores to 13 of the 52 dining establishments inspected during the week of May 5-11.
A dozen earned perfect scores on the evaluation, which covers sanitation, food handling practices and procedures for preventing the spread of food-borne illnesses.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food retailers in the Mid-Columbia. Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on the 418-point scale are scheduled for follow-ups, as are those earning 10 or more on follow-up inspections.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions and concerns.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Cheese Louise, 619 The Parkway, Richland, May 10, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Carniceria Los Toreros, 2115 E. Lewis St., Pasco, May 10, fourth follow-up to Nov. 20 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Note: No soap at hand sinks.
Hacienda Del Sol Mexican Restaurant, 5024 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 8, second follow-up to Feb. 13 routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, no thermometer present.
Lulu Craft Bar & Kitchen, 606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, May 1, routine (50 red, 10 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper produce washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Mama's Diner, 516 Ninth St., Benton City, May 9, second follow-up, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing.
Mi Linda Sierra, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 8, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Miranda's Meat Market #2 (Deli), 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, May 9, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
My Froyo, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 7, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding.
Pho Lao Laan Xang, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 8, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Rancho Meat Market, 4903 Robert Wayne Drive, Pasco, May 8, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present.
Riverside Restaurant & Lounge, 50 Comstock, Richland, May 10, routine (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Stone Soup, 703 The Parkway, Richland, May 10, second follow-up to April 27 routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper produce washing, improper cold holding.
Tip's Thai House, 2901 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, May 8, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, variance not obtained for specialized procedures.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 7, routine (0 red, 10 blue)
Barnes & Noble Cafe, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., May 7, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Dragon Bite (Mobile), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Family Food, 5608 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 8, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Fiesta Foods (Caterer), Cinco De Mayo, Pasco, May 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Martin Luther King, 205 S. Wehe, Pasco, May 8, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick, May 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick, May 8, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
M Hotel, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland, May 10, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald's #4246, 2202 W. Court St., Pasco, May 10, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Pasco, 505 N. First, Pasco, May 8, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Mesa Elementary School, 200 Pepiot Road, Mesa, May 10, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Miranda's Meat Market #2, 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, May 9, routine, Bakery (5 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 3 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue)
Monterosso's Italian Restaurant, 1026 Lee Blvd., Richland, May 10, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Mr. Qwik's Country (Taco), 13101 Glad North Road, Eltopia, May 10, first follow-up to April 11 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
North Korners Inc., 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Pasco, May 10, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Paper Street Brewing Co., 701 The Parkway, Richland, May 10, routine (5 red, 7 blue)
Red Lion Inn & Suites, 602 N. Young St., Kennewick, May 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Regal/Columbia mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 7, routine (0 red, 7 blue)
Ridgeview Elementary School, 7001 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick, May 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sandoval's Market (Bakery), 6930 Road 170, Basin City, May 10, first follow-up to April 5 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Seven Eleven, 3606 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 9, first follow-up to April 25 routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Shari's Restaurant, 1745 George Washington Way, Richland, May 10, routine (15 red, 8 blue)
Southridge High Hot Spot, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, May 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 1824 George Washington Way, Richland, May 10, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell, 1825 George Washington Way, Richland, May 10, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Tacos El Cepillo (Mobile), 7150 Road 170, Basin City, May 10, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
TacoZone (mobile), 551 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, May 11, first follow-up to April 30 (5 red, 0 blue)
Thai Garden Restaurant, 101 N. Union St., Kennewick, May 7, first follow-up to April 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tony's Tacos (Mobile), 3809 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 9, second follow-up to April 17 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Tech Catering/Restaurant Management, 5929 W. Metaline, Kennewick, May 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Winco Foods, 101 Columbia Point Blvd., Richland, May 8, routine, Bakery (5 red, 0 blue), Pizza (10 red, 0 blue), Store/Produce (15 red, 0 blue).
Winco Foods (Pizza), 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 11, first follow-up to April 17 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Yoplicity Frozen Yogurt, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, May 8, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
