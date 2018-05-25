Here's 5 ways to honor Memorial Day in the Tri-Cities

Pat Hollick is preparing to put out 1,069 flags to commemorate the service members buried in Richland's Sunset Gardens.
Most the flags, arranged in alphabetical order, were donated by the families of the men and women buried at the 30-acre cemetery at 915 Bypass Highway.
"It's a must-see thing in the Tri-Cities," said Hollick, general manager of Sunset Gardens.
All of that work goes into the single day of honoring the fallen members of the Armed Forces.
One of the few times they were brought out before holiday was when Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman returned home to Richland after dying in a July 10, 2017, military cargo plan crash.
The man who helped coordinate between the Marine Corps and the funeral home for Schmieman's burial is returning to Richland to talk this Memorial Day.
Marine 1st Sgt. Adam Davidson, a funeral liaison commander, is one of the speakers at the Sunset Gardens event starting at 11 a.m.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Yakima, is the keynote speaker at the event.
Hot dogs and ice cream will be served Sunday and after the event on Monday.
The event is one of several being held at cemeteries and other venues across the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla on Monday.
Pasco
The City View Cemetery at 1300 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco, plans to start its event at 10:15 a.m. with a skydiving jump, followed by a presentation at 10:30 a.m.
The event features three speakers — Army veteran Gordon Walsh, Marine Cpl. Bryant Scott, and Mary Tallouzi with the Wounded Warrior project.
Scott collapsed during a run on a hot July day in 2016. After nearly dying, he recovered and ran in the 2017 Badger Mountain Challenge.
Tallouzi, whose son, Army Sgt. Daniel Tallouzi died in 2009, has been a national speaker for the Wounded Warrior Project for the past seven years.
The soldier suffered a traumatic brain injury during combat in 2006 and spent the rest of his life in a coma.
Following the event, there will be a balloon release, a police dog demonstration, mural coloring and food vendors.
The Pasco American Legion Post 34 will hold an event at 10 a.m. at Columbia Memorial Gardens located at 224 S. 24th Ave. The event will feature a presentation from Matt Boehnke, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and Kennewick city councilman.
Kennewick
VFW Post 5785 is holding programs at two Kennewick cemeteries. The first starts at 9 a.m. at Riverview Heights Cemetery at 10th Avenue and Olympia Street. The second at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 10th Avenue and Union Street.
Walla Walla
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is holding its annual Memorial Day Service at the VA's chapel at 9 a.m. The center is located at 77 Wainwright Drive.
The service includes remarks from the Walla Walla district commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, along with music provided by the Walla Walla Chorale Society.
Light refreshments follow the service.
