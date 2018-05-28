Will fire-scarred Bateman Island reopen this summer?

Bateman Island will be ready for your summer bird-watching, hiking and fishing.
Richland city officials say they want to resolve a couple of safety issues possibly by early June before they reopen the Columbia River island.
Fire burned about 70 acres in July 2017, mostly at the center of the 160-acre island, which visitors can reach on foot via a causeway. The fire likely was human-caused, officials said.
The city then closed the island, managed as a natural area, to allow vegetation to grow back.
Initially, Richland officials wanted to reopen in the winter. But they decided, in consultation with the Army Corps of Engineers, that not enough native grass and weed ground cover had returned.
The Corps owns the island and leases it to the city of Richland.
Now "vegetation has come back," said Shawn Harper, the city's parks and facilities supervisor. "Mother Nature did her job."
But city officials have some remaining safety concerns.
Trees that burned still overhang trails, posing a risk of falling on hikers and walkers.
Workers will remove them, with some possibly left on the ground and others hauled off the island or chipped where they fall if workers can get a chipper across the causeway.
The fire also revealed some homeless camps, and the debris there still must be removed.
"We're just doing our due diligence and and checking everything," Harper said.
The island is popular for hiking, fishing and otherwise enjoying nature. It's also popular with bird watchers.
The Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society for decades has organized monthly guided bird walks from fall through spring on the island.
The group has been allowed to lead some bird walks on the island since last fall while the island has remained closed to the public.
The island is one of two "Important Bird Areas" designated by the National Audubon Society in the Tri-Cities area. The other is the Hanford nuclear reservation, where birds have flourished with no people living there since World War II.
The island, once it reopens, can be reached by the causeway below Wye Park on Columbia Park Trail.
