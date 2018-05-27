For Tri-Cities homeless, this new Pasco building will be more than a shelter

The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission's newest addition won't only give homeless men a place to stay overnight — it'll also give them a place to beat addiction, to get back on their feet, to change their lives.

The new men's facility, set to open in October, "is more than just the three (hot meals) and cot," said Andrew Porter, executive director.

"We'll have resources there for those who desire to get their lives turned around, who don't want to live on the streets or in a mission forever," he said. "We'll be able to give everybody who comes through our doors the opportunity."

The 40,000-square-foot building on South Third Avenue will replace the existing men's shelter, which has operated for decades a few blocks away.

Construction started in 2017. The price is about $10.4 million, with most of the money coming from community donations.

The mission dates to 1954. Leaders bought the current men's shelter building — a former Masonic Temple — a few years later for $24,000.

It's been well-maintained but is showing its age. It's also seriously cramped — just about every square inch is in use.

The shelter has 55 beds, with room for 50 more men to sleep on the floor.

Sometimes even that hasn't been enough to meet the need, leading officials to turn men away.

In recent weeks, as the weather warms up, the shelter has been seeing around 70 men a night.

The new facility will mean a lot more space — not only for sleeping, but for case management, classes and other offerings.

It'll have about 160 beds, including emergency shelter beds and more private bunk areas for men who are working through the mission's programs.

It'll also have a day room, a computer lab, classrooms, a chapel, a commercial kitchen, dining room and more.





"We will be able to ramp up what we're able to do in this new facility," Porter said.





While the demand for men's services is greater, the mission also has a shelter and programs for women and children.

A new women's facility is envisioned in Kennewick in the future.

The new men's building largely is paid for, but it still needs furnishings. A fundraising campaign is under way now.

To learn more or donate, go to tcugm.org/give/buy-bunk.



