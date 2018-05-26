They care for your relatives when you can't. This program's trying to save them

Before Desirae Hernandez drops her son off at school, they take a moment to focus on their breathing.
They turn on rain sounds and try to count the drops.
They pause. They try to be calm, present and in the moment.
Hernandez learned those techniques through a mindfulness course organized by SEIU 775 Benefits Group, which serves caregivers around the state.
The 37-year-old Kennewick woman works as a caregiver — helping her father and a disabled client.
It's a stressful job, and the techniques come in handy throughout the workday and in her personal life, she said.
"It’s made me stop and think about things. Sometimes it’s busy and you’re just on autopilot," Hernandez said. "If you don’t take that second to clear yourself and make sure your mind is healthy and you’re healthy, you can’t really help other people."
The mindfulness program started a couple years ago with a small pilot course near Seattle. It was so successful that it was expanded to an online class.
That's how Hernandez found it.
She's one of about 3,100 caregivers in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties — and one of about 50,000 across the state — served by the benefits group, which provides health and wellness programs; medical, dental and prescription coverage; and training.
Caregiving is a difficult job, and statistics show that caregivers have elevated rates of depression and anxiety — both those who care for family members and those who help unrelated clients.
"The stress is very intense in this work," said Dr. Leslie Phillips, an epidemiologist and director of population health and safety services for SEIU 775 Benefits Group.
And mindfulness — the practice of being in the moment — can help, she said.
Participants in the pilot program saw improvements right away, and "we looked at (data from) three months out and continued to see the effects," Phillips. "As a scientist, this is one of the more exciting pieces of work I could have done."
For Hernandez, it's made a difference.
The techniques she learned help her slow down, feel less stressed and more able to manage the day.
"If I’m going to be doing this job and keeping up with what I do in my life, I have to make sure I’m keeping healthy. Those are my minutes, for me," she told the Herald.
SEIU 775 Benefits Group leaders want to expand the mindfulness offerings with in-person classes around the state. For more on the classes, go to myseiubenefits.org.
