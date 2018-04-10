Senior saved from burning Finley trailer by alert neighbor

A watchful neighbor helped save the life of a 72-year-old Finley resident when his home caught on fire.
The man appears to have fallen asleep in the front room when the blaze began near the intersection of Finley Road and 223 PR SE. A neighbor spotted the flames around 9:30 p.m. and woke the man, said Benton County Fire District 1 Chief Lonnie Click.
The neighbor helped the resident and his two dogs get outside by the time firefighters arrived. The resident was brought to Trios Southridge Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters from Benton County Fire District 1, Richland and Kennewick got the blaze under control within 45 minutes.
The fire appears to have started in the front room, but the cause is under investigation.
Officials expect to know more later today.
