A diamond in the rough

Jan Urban of Kennewick walks past the entry to the unfinished Heritage Garden site Monday morning in Hansen Park at 602 S. Columbia Center Boulevard in west Kennewick. The new garden is part of a $700,000 improvement project at the 25-acre city park. The project also included two picnic shelters, 4,210 linear feet of asphalt pathway, a new parking lot, water lines, sewer service and a community vegetable garden. The city of Kennewick, Benton County Conservation District and the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society are looking for volunteers on April 14 between 10.m. and noon to help plant the new garden. Participants are asked to bring gloves, hand trowels and shovels. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald