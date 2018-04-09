He fronted one of the biggest rock bands of the 80s. He’s coming to Kennewick this summer

Bret Michaels will perform Aug. 24 at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
Reserved seats are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bentonfranklinfair.com, Kennewick Ranch & Home and the fair office. General seating is free with fair admission.
Michaels rose to fame as lead singer of Poison, one of the biggest metal bands of the 80s and 90.
Poison has sold more than 45 million records worldwide and is known for hits such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”
Michaels also has released solo music and appeared extensively on TV, including on the reality shows “The Apprentice” and “Rock of Love.”
