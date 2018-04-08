Finley opens new CTE center

The Finley School District unveiled its new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center April 11.
The center was funded with $100,000 from the Finley community.
Donors can see their names and/or businesses memorialized in the brick pathway leading to the new facility, which is located next to Finley Middle School.
Construction of the CTE center began in May 2017.
The facility includes two classrooms, two greenhouses, a wood shop and a metal shop.
Finley is looking for a full time CTE teacher to join the team.
