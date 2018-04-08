It’s fair to say they had fun

Cousins Medium Villegas, left, and Jovanny Villegas laugh while riding on the Octopus ride at Davis Fairs Northwest, a little carnival set up outside on the parking lot at the Columbia Center mall Saturday. Noelle Haro-GomezTri-City Herald
Cousins Medium Villegas, left, and Jovanny Villegas laugh while riding on the Octopus ride at Davis Fairs Northwest, a little carnival set up outside on the parking lot at the Columbia Center mall Saturday. Noelle Haro-GomezTri-City Herald
Cousins Medium Villegas, left, and Jovanny Villegas laugh while riding on the Octopus ride at Davis Fairs Northwest, a little carnival set up outside on the parking lot at the Columbia Center mall Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
Comments