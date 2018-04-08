High-tech efforts show Rattlesnake Ridge landslide not accelerating

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 37 Students practice defending a power grid from hackers Pause 55 They can save lives. Here's why this Pasco man is giving them away. 49 These two Tri-City coaches competed to become American Ninja Warriors 37 Dashcam shows Pasco police taking out fleeing driver. The crazy part is at the end 348 Drone follows Badger Mountain Challenge trail warriors 34 Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco 12 Single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick 61 Kennewick's 'Supergirl' knows how to make a race car fly 38 See how these Richland students bounce to the beat 33 See how these students are helping conserve the wood ducks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Geologists with the Washington Department of Natural Resources captured this updated drone footage of the crack on Rattlesnake Ridge on Jan. 22, 2018. Washington Department of Natural Resources

Geologists with the Washington Department of Natural Resources captured this updated drone footage of the crack on Rattlesnake Ridge on Jan. 22, 2018. Washington Department of Natural Resources