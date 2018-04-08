High-tech efforts show Rattlesnake Ridge landslide not accelerating

In contrast to last winter when massive growing cracks atop Rattlesnake Ridge attracted national attention, the experts have now settled in for the long haul.
Each Monday morning, geologists, emergency managers, transportation officials and others from across the state gather for a conference call to talk about the 4 million cubic yards of rock and dirt that’s ever so slowly inching its way down Rattlesnake Ridge just east of Union Gap.
Dozens of GPS units and seismometers remain on the hillside, where they measure the tiniest movements and instantly relay that information to geologists. On several occasions, worried motorists have reported falling rocks or dust clouds that looked like the slide was picking up speed. But that hasn’t been the case.
“Falling rocks are to be expected in a landslide,” said Horace Ward, senior planner with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. “The technology up there will let us know immediately if something is happening; it’s now a long waiting game.”
Experts say the slide is occurring exactly as predicted in late January — that the dirt and rocks would slide slowly, probably for decades, and the hillside is unlikely to turn into a fast-moving, catastrophically damaging landslide.
“The reason there was so much alarm at first was because it was accelerating,” said Dave Norman, state geologist with the Department of Natural Resources. “It’s no longer accelerating, and the most likely thing to happen is that it will slowly fail into the quarry pit.”
The slide is continuing to move at the rate of 1.6 feet per week, or about 2.5 inches per day. If it continues at its current speed, experts say it will likely fall bit by bit into the Anderson Quarry, which is directly south of the slide’s path.
That’s in contrast to early concerns by some people that a massive slide could destroy a collection of homes near the base of the ridge, cover Interstate 82 and dam the Yakima River, causing flooding upstream in Union Gap or even Yakima.
About 60 people were evacuated from the homes earlier this year, but when geologists said the slide didn’t pose a danger they were allowed to return. But few bothered.
Only about seven people have returned, said landlord Nathan Dills.
In the unlikely event of a massive, fast-moving slide, Ward said his office has a wide range of response plans.
What caused the hillside to begin sliding hasn’t been determined.
Joe Smillie, a DNR spokesman, said there is no official investigation and none scheduled at this time because the hillside is considered unsafe for the kinds of studies that need to be done.
Speculation has centered on the Anderson Quarry at the base of the slide, but Norman said it’s impossible to know what, if any, role the quarry has played.
In 2009, a landslide near a quarry north of Nile sent an estimated 10 million cubic yards of rocks and soil down to State Route 410 where it buried nearly a half-mile of highway, pushed the Naches River out of its banks and destroyed or damaged several homes.
Norman said the quarry’s role in that slide has never been determined, but the presence of a quarry at a second slide within a 10-year period will likely cause state officials to take extra precautions before allowing companies to begin mining operations in places with similar geology.
“This will definitely generate the need for more information on a site before they begin mining,” he said.
Comments