Kitchen inspections yield 7 failures and a dozen perfect performances

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results for 35 kitchen inspections for the week ending March 23. Seven received failing scores and a dozen earned perfect ones.
The 1,000-plus food service establishments in the Mid-Columbia are regularly rated on a 418-point scale for compliance with health codes designed to prevent food-borne illness. Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up are scheduled for additional reviews.
View past inspections at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index/php.
Direct questions to 509-460-4205
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Golden Wok, 5024 Road 68, Pasco, March 20, routine (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper produce washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
Hacienda Del Sol Mexican Restaurant, 5024 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 23, first follow-up to Feb. 13 routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, thermometer not functioning properly.
Homewood Suites, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, March 20, second follow-up to Feb. 13 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, unapproved procedures.
Meg’s Cafe, 3350 George Washington Way, Richland, March 22, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper handling of pooled eggs, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Taqueria El Sazon, 2226 W. Court St., Pasco, March 19, routine (85 red, 13 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Tortilleria Las Palmas, 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, March 23, first follow-up to Feb. 7 routine: Meat (15 red, 0 blue), Store/Tortilla (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes (Meat): Food worker cards not 100 percent, no valid permit to operate. Notes (Store/Tortilla): Food worker cards not 100 percent, no valid permit to operate.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St., Pasco, March 20, first follow-up to Feb. 14 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Best Western Pasco Inn and Suites, 2811 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, March 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 1915 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 20, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Deschutes Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, March 20, routine (0 red, 8 blue)
Dollar Tree, 7411 Canal Drive, Kennewick, March 20, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Davy’s Burger Ranch LLC, 1305 Meade Ave., Prosser, March 21, first follow-up to Feb. 16 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Dutch Bros. Coffee, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 21, routine (0 red, 6 blue)
Evolve Meal Prep (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, March 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Horse Heaven Saloon, 615 Sixth St., Prosser, March 21, second follow-up to Dec. 14 routine (0 red, 3 blue)
James McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive, Pasco, March 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kahlotus Korners Inc, 120 Pasco-Kahlotus Highway, Pasco, March 21 (0 red, 0 blue)
Kagen Coffee & Crepes, 270 Williams Blvd., Richland, March 20, second follow-up to Feb. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kootenai Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, March 20, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Longbranch Bar and Grill, 230006 E SR 397, Kennewick, March 22, first follow-up to Jan. 30 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Love Curry Indian Cuisine, 5025 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 23, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Mid-Columbia Wine & Spirits, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 21, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Oasis Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, March 20, routine (10 red, 10 blue)
Oriental Express, 1408 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, March 20, first follow-up to March 14 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, March 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Paterson Store/Restaurant, 48905 Paterson Ave., March 21, routine (0 red, 3 blue)
River Cafe, 3000 George Washington Way, Richland, March 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 2000 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 20, routine (10 red, 3 blue)
Rosalind Franklin Stem Elementary School, 6010 Road 52, Pasco, March 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sahara Pizza, 6916 W. Argent, Pasco, March 23, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Shopko, 867 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 7235 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 20, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Taqueria La Corita, 1208 20th Ave., Pasco, March 20, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Viera’s Bakery II, 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 23, second follow-up to Feb. 22 routine (0 red, 2 blue)
