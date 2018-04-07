This Richland woman is running in the Paris marathon — at 71

Some people slow down with age, but it’s not stopping a Richland woman from a 26-mile run in Paris on Sunday.
Maron Wang, 71, took off from Richland on Wednesday for France with a goodwill package from Delta staff at Sea-Tac airport.
“The Delta staff were all amazed at my marathon enthusiasm at my relatively mature age,” she told the Herald. “The staff decided to cheer me up and gave me a ‘Delta experience goodwill gift.’ ”
Wang will be one of the 55,000 people running in the 42nd Paris marathon. The race starts at 8:20 a.m. Paris time, which is 10:20 p.m. Saturday night in the Tri-Cities.
Her enthusiasm for long-distance running started in 2002 when her second child left for college.
Since then she’s run in more than a dozen marathons, including a top finish in her age bracket at the 2012 Boston Marathon.
“Almost every morning, I run out my house to the river parks along the Columbia,” she told Runner’s World magazine in 2012. “It is a paved trail with gravel and grass along both sides of the trail; there’s no traffic, no intersections and the scenery is beautiful.”
Following her Boston finish, she told the Herald she runs 25 to 65 miles a week.
Running keeps her fit and energized, along with keeping her occupied, she said.
After nearly 16 years of long distance running, the Paris marathon will be her last, she said.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
