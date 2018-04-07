Maron Wang of Richland braves threatening skies 2006 as she jogs along the Columbia River in Richland.
Local

This Richland woman is running in the Paris marathon — at 71

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

April 07, 2018 11:49 AM

Some people slow down with age, but it’s not stopping a Richland woman from a 26-mile run in Paris on Sunday.

Maron Wang, 71, took off from Richland on Wednesday for France with a goodwill package from Delta staff at Sea-Tac airport.

“The Delta staff were all amazed at my marathon enthusiasm at my relatively mature age,” she told the Herald. “The staff decided to cheer me up and gave me a ‘Delta experience goodwill gift.’ 

Maron Wang
Distance runner Maron Wang, of Richland, picture here after winning first place for her age group, at the 116th annual Boston Marathon with a time of 4:05.32.
File Tri-City Herald

Wang will be one of the 55,000 people running in the 42nd Paris marathon. The race starts at 8:20 a.m. Paris time, which is 10:20 p.m. Saturday night in the Tri-Cities.

Her enthusiasm for long-distance running started in 2002 when her second child left for college.

Since then she’s run in more than a dozen marathons, including a top finish in her age bracket at the 2012 Boston Marathon.

“Almost every morning, I run out my house to the river parks along the Columbia,” she told Runner’s World magazine in 2012. “It is a paved trail with gravel and grass along both sides of the trail; there’s no traffic, no intersections and the scenery is beautiful.”

maron_mann_wang_04042018_seattle_airport_to_paris_marathon
Maron Wang, Richland, stands with a Delta Airlines staff member before boarding the plane taking her Paris on Wednesday.
Courtesy Maron Wang

Following her Boston finish, she told the Herald she runs 25 to 65 miles a week.

Running keeps her fit and energized, along with keeping her occupied, she said.

After nearly 16 years of long distance running, the Paris marathon will be her last, she said.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

