These veterans’ ashes were unclaimed. A Tri-Cities group took them home

John Hundahl, Missing in America Project state coordinator, talks about the organization's most recent effort to provide a respectful interment ceremony, with full military honors, for previously unclaimed cremated remains of veterans and their spouses from throughout Washington state. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

